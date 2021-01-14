Numbers of people staying within 10 kilometres of their homes hit its lowest point on Christmas week finds report
The Central Statistics Office has released figures which show just over 51% of people stayed local
See the full report here.
The proportion of people staying within a 10 kilometre radius of their homes reached its lowest point of 2020 on Christmas week.
Over 76% of people nationally stayed within 10 kilometres of their home in the middle of April.
However, on Christmas Eve the figure reached a low of 51%.
Dublin saw the highest number of people staying local around Christmas with 64.4% not moving far on Christmas Eve.
However, Roscommon saw the largest amount of movement outside of a 10 kilometre radius of their home with only 40% staying local.
Leitrim, Tipperary and Mayo also saw similarly low numbers of people staying local.
The statistics also show a rise the following week of 57% of people staying local, which followed the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.