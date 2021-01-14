Numbers of people staying within 10 kilometres of their homes hit its lowest point on Christmas week finds report

See the full report here.

The proportion of people staying within a 10 kilometre radius of their homes reached its lowest point of 2020 on Christmas week.

The Central Statistics Office has released figures which show just over 51% of people stayed local.

Over 76% of people nationally stayed within 10 kilometres of their home in the middle of April.

However, on Christmas Eve the figure reached a low of 51%.

Dublin saw the highest number of people staying local around Christmas with 64.4% not moving far on Christmas Eve.

However, Roscommon saw the largest amount of movement outside of a 10 kilometre radius of their home with only 40% staying local.

Leitrim, Tipperary and Mayo also saw similarly low numbers of people staying local.

The statistics also show a rise the following week of 57% of people staying local, which followed the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.