“Oh my God that’s Better Call Saul” local woman outlines how she copped actor Bob Odenkirk at the counter of a Kilkenny city restaurant

A local woman’s been describing her brush with fame.

As we revealed yesterday, actor Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad stopped in for lunch at The Cutting Vedge in Kilkenny.

The venue too served food to The Cardigan’s frontwoman Nina Persson who was among the performers at the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival having teamed with James Yorkston and the Second Hand Orchestra – festival founder John Cleere has told KCLR News that Nina and fellow performers ended up in UPMC Nowlan Park for the second half of the Kilkenny v Galway clash of the ash!

Speaking to KCLR’s The Way It Is last evening, the outlet’s Emily Lynch says she recognised Mr Odenkirk straight away and outlined what he chose from the vegan menu.

She also outlined how her famous customer told her that he’s been travelling around the country on a bit of a hiking trip: