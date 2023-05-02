Curtain comes down on the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival after hundreds drawn to the city, including some celebrities

The curtain’s come down on the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival for another year.

Hundreds of people flocked to the city for a range of gigs which ended last night with a rousing session from Chuck Prophet.

Across the four-day programme, businesses experienced a boost – most hotel beds were occupied with spends too in most local outlets.

Colin Ahern is manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and has been telling KCLR News “I think it was very good in general, the Roots festival has become the foremost festival, weekend festival in Kilkenny over the last number of years, it brings a huge amount of international visitors over the three or four days”.

Added to that he says “The stay, the hotel stay, is generally longer so it is very, very popular and very successful and well regarded by all in the hospitality industry”.

Meanwhile, there are reports of some celebrity guests who stopped by the Marble City too – including actor Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad and Nobody who paid a visit to The Cutting Vedge on Ormonde Street.