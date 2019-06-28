One Carlow train station will be self-service after today

Today’s the last day that the train station in Bagenalstown will be manned.

At half-past-three this afternoon the last Irish Rail employee will clock off – they’re being transferred to the station in Carlow from next Monday when the station will become a self-service one.

Dozens of locals gathered at the Muinebheag station to protest the move yesterday afternoon and more action is being planned for the campaign to have the decision reversed.

Irish Rail has said there will be more customer service representatives on board the trains to assist passengers.