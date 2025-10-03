One remaining boat is bidding to continue the quest of the Gaza aid flotilla by sailing towards the enclave.

Despite Israel intercepting the rest, The Marinette is pressing on.

16 Irish citizens are among those detained, including one from Tipperary, as protests have been held worldwide against Israel’s detention of the activists.

Amnesty Ireland Executive Director, Stephen Bowen says the Irish Government must act, noting; “They need to demand their immediate safe release but I think the question for governments all around the world, including the government of Ireland, is not only to secure the safe release of these brave solidarity activists but also to show that we will not tolerate Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza”.

