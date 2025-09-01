Gardaí ­continue with their latest National Slow Down Day.

The operation runs for 24 hours, until midnight tonight and already over 300 motorists nationwide had been caught speeding.

One man has been arrested on the M9 after gardaí discovered he was travelling at 145km/hr while using a mobile phone. He subsequently failed a roadside test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Earlier on the M9 a motorist was detcted travelling 173km/hr in a 120 zone, it was discovered the driver was an unaccompanied learner driver who was driving a high powered vehicle in wet conditions with no NCT. He was issued with a summons for dangerous driving and will be before the courts at a later date.

In Moonenroe a driver of a tractor was caught using his mobile phone while driving, he received a fine of €120 and three penalty points.

While in Railyard a motorist was clocked doing 93km / hr in an 80 zone but was also using a mobile phone. A fixed charge notice was isued to the driver.

Meanwhile earlier this morning in Carlow a driver was clocked doing 107 kilometres per hour in a 80 zone on the N81 in Tullow.