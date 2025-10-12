A man in his 40s has been killed in a three car crash in County Kilkenny.

It happened on the N10 at Templemartin shortly before half 4 yesterday afternoon.

The man aged in his 40s was the driver and only person in one of the cars involved in this three car crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman travelling in the second car have been taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The people in the third car didn’t need immediate hospital treatment.

The coroner has been notified and garda forensic collision investigators have been examining the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.