One man’s undergoing surgery and three others have been arrested following early morning “serious assault” in Kilkenny city

One person’s undergoing surgery following what gardai are calling a serious assualt in Kilkenny city earlier this morning.

The injured man is aged in his twenties.

Three other men (one also aged in his twenties, another in his teens with the third a juvenile) were arrested following the incident at Lower New Street at about 6:30am.

All four involved are understood to be local.

Inspector Paul Donohoe has been telling KCLR News “The injured party, a person was stabbed by a knife on his upper arm, right arm, and he’s gone to Luke’s Hospital where he’s receiving surgery at present, I can tell you we have three males arrested for the assault and they’re currently being detained in Kilkenny garda station under section four of the criminal justice act for questioning”.

He has this appeal “If there was anyone in the area of Lower New Street at 6:30am this morning or Gaol Road, Friary Street, Parnell Street and Walkin Street, that area basically if anyone was in that area and witnessed anything or anyone that drove through that possibly might have dashcam footage please contact Kilkenny garda station on 056 777 5000”.

Investigations continue.