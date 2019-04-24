One million euro investment into a new Research & Development Centre in County Kilkenny

One million euro’s being invested into a new Research & Development Centre in County Kilkenny.

Niche crop experts Beotanics have just confirmed an expansion plan at their Stoneyford headquarters.

The addition will include a plant science laboratory, plant quarantine & R&D greenhouse.

European Commissioner for Agricutulture & Rural Development, Phil Hogan, has today been meeting with owners Pat & Nóirin FitzGerald & their 43-strong Irish team.

Speaking to KCLR News Pat says “It’s a significant amount but it comes on the back of quite a number of years of success & failure.”

He added “it’s not a light undertaking, I suppose in the scheme of big agriculture it’s not a huge amount of money but in the scheme of things in rural Ireland it’s a big commitment over the next period of time.”

