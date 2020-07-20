One new local case of Covid-19 confirmed over the weekend

One new local case of Covid-19 has been confirmed over the weekend.

There were 10 new cases of the virus in the Republic over the past 24 hours, but there were no new Covid-related deaths.

One of the new cases was in Carlow, bringing the county’s total to 178.

The Kilkenny figure is unchanged on 356 so the full local two-county total is 534.

There has now been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 25,760 confirmed cases.