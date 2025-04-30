One of Kilkenny city’s most prominent hotels has been put up for sale.

The Ormonde Hotel, located on Ormonde Street in the heart of the city, is now on the market, along with the adjoining Ormonde Street Car Park and its sister property, the Absolute Hotel in Limerick.

Property firm JLL has confirmed the sale process is underway, with Dan O’Connor and Isobel Horan appointed as the selling agents. Price details are available strictly upon application.

In a statement, JLL emphasised that the sale involves “a highly successful business as a going concern,” and reassured customers that there will be no changes to the day-to-day running of the hotel.

The Ormonde Hotel is a well-established part of Kilkenny’s hospitality scene and has hosted countless visitors over the years due to its central location and long-standing reputation.