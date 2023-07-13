Ours To Protect Episode 6: The Elderflower Garden Club

Amy McLoughlin speaks to Catherine Yeats from the Elderflower Garden Club in Carlow.

The club meets weekly at a formerly derelict site behind Avoca House in Carlow. The site has been transformed into an eco-garden where the group grows vegetables and flowers.

The pesticide-free garden is managed on sustainable and organic principles. Rainwater is collected on-site and includes a solar-powered water feature, bug hotels, and bird boxes.

