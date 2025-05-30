Ours to Protect returns for a second series and this time the children are asking the questions.
In our first episode we’re talking all things food waste. Questions from the children lead the discussions around food waste and its impact on the environment, what we can we do to reduce food waste and what happens our compost – listen back to find out the answers to these questions and pick up some tips and information on managing food waste.
Remember, you can listen back to this and all previous episodes on our website and via ourstoprotect.ie, where you’ll also find fact sheets each week to help you in your climate care journey.
Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.
