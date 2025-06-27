In this month’s episode of Ours to Protect we are joined by students from Gaelscoil Osraí, Kilkenny, Bunscoil McAuley Rice, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, St. Brigid’s National School, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and School of the Holy Spirit, Kilkenny who bring us into the world of plastics with their questions focusing on the Re-Turn scheme and wanting to understand how effective the scheme is and how it is helping the environment. Through the students’ questions we also learn more about landfills and our local civic amenity sites and how we can learn to segregate our waste.

To find the answers to these questions and more, Edwina Grace spoke with Mags Whelan, Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council and to Mary Walsh, Facility Manager at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site in Carlow who provide insights into the importance of recycling, what happens after plastic bottles are deposited in Re-Turn machines and how civic amenity sites can be used for all different types of waste.

Aevril Heslin of Carlow Rowing Club chatted to Edwina about how they have availed of the Re-Turn scheme and have placed a bin at the club to collect Re-Turn bottles in a bid to be proactive with recycling, and it also means the club will benefit when they return the bottles with the proceeds going to the club to purchase everyday items needed.

