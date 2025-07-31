In our third episode of Ours to Protect we turn our attention to Biodiversity, and opening this month’s programme we hear audio of wildlife and nature recorded from the grounds of Kilkenny College as part of a collaboration with metaLAB Havard Climate Institute for Climate and Sound, which aims to map climate change through sound.

This month, students from Gaelscoil Osraí, Kilkenny, Bunscoil McAuley Rice, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, St. Brigid’s National School, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and School of the Holy Spirit, Kilkenny shared their thoughts of what biodiversity is, why it’s important and what we need to do to protect our local environments.

As well as sharing their thoughts on the topic, the students also had lots of questions and to give us insights and answers to the questions Edwina Grace spoke with Bernadette Maloney, Biodiversity Officer Kilkenny County Council and Shane Casey, Biodiversity Officer, Carlow County Council.

What is the role of Bees when it comes to biodiversity and are there different species of bees that have different roles to play to help promote biodiversity? Paddy Holohan of Carlow Beekeepers spoke with Edwina about the importance of looking after bees and insects and what we can do to protect them.

Kilkenny farmer Bryan Daniels chats to Edwina about farming sustainably and answers the children’s questions on protecting waterways from pollution, how increased temperatures and changing weather patterns are impacting agriculture.

For more on climate change – listen in to KCLR on the last Thursday of each month as we’ll be chatting all things climate action & change with the children within our communities.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.