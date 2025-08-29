In our latest episode of Ours to Protect, students from Gaelscoil Osraí, Kilkenny, Bunscoil McAuley Rice, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, St. Brigid’s National School, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and School of the Holy Spirit, Kilkenny have turned their attention to the topic of Fast Fashion, questioning why is fast fashion bad for the planet, what happens clothes that are donated to clothes banks/charity shops and what can we do with clothes that we no longer use instead of throwing them out.

Jannette O’Brien, Climate Action Coordinator, Carlow County Council and Dee Sewell, Environmental Awareness Officer, Carlow County Council chat to Edwina about the impact of fast fashion on the planet both from an environmental aspect as well as how it can impact our local economies and jobs. We hear about ways in which we can help reduce fashion and textile waste through local initiatives and shopping in preloved shops.

Raymond O’Meara, Manager of Enable Ireland Charity Shop, Kilkenny City gives Edwina an insight into what happens to the clothes and items that are donated to their shops or clothes banks, we also hear more about their ‘Final Find’ initiative.

Arran Murphy, Textile Artist and Programme Manager of Rediscover Fashion, tells Edwina about ‘InFlow’ a textile upcycling project in Kilkenny which was inspired by the River Nore. Arran also talks about the fashion industry and its impact on the environment and how we can help reduce waste from looking at ways we can expand the life cycle of our clothing, to shopping preloved or swapping clothes.

For more on climate change – listen in to KCLR on the last Thursday of each month as we’ll be chatting all things climate action & change with the children within our communities.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland. ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, you can listen back to this and all previous episodes on our website kclr96fm.com and via ourstoprotect.ie