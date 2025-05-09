Housing Minister James Browne has announced that 2,357 vacant social homes were brought back into use this year through the government’s Voids Programme.

The scheme supports local authorities in repairing and re-letting vacant housing more quickly, by funding necessary maintenance and upgrades.

In Kilkenny, 57 social homes were restored in 2024 alone, bringing the county’s total over the past decade to 407. Carlow saw 30 homes reoccupied in last year, contributing to a ten-year total of 312.

Both counties have reported that a move towards more planned maintenance is helping improve turnaround times, allowing families to be housed faster and increasing overall occupancy rates.

The Voids Programme continues to be a key part of the government’s effort to tackle housing shortages by making better use of existing stock.