Over 800 people sign petition to prevent wind turbines on Carlow Wexford mountain

A campaign is underway to prevent the installation of seven wind turbines on the slopes of Mount Leinster.

The proposed engines would apparently be three times the size of any existing wind turbine in the South East.

An online petition was launched over the weekend and has already garnered over 800 signatures.

Organisers are asking all local councillors, TD’s and senators to work together to save Mount Leinster and the Blackstairs.

One of the organisers Cornelia Mc Carthy has been telling KCLR News “What’s really shocking about this is the size of them, they are planning to put seven, what would normally be off-shore turbines, on the slopes of what is a very sensitive area, people that live in the area knew very little about it until really our campaign brought their attention to it and people outside of the area are in absolute disbelief, for most of us it’s a very unspoiled beautiful landscape”.

She adds “If we can ask Coillte to take our foot of the accelerator, slow down the pace and actually look at what’s going on in the wider national debate about wind energy, as well as letting local people know what’s happening, local people and users of the mountain, people who enjoy mountains, more than ever do we want to enjoy these areas for recreational purposes”.

KCLR News has contacted Coillte for comment.