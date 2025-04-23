More than €600,000 has been allocated to support the conservation and preservation of historic sites across Carlow and Kilkenny under the Community Monuments Fund, providing a significant boost to local heritage efforts.

Seven projects in County Kilkenny are set to benefit from nearly €500,000 in funding, while two projects in County Carlow will share over €120,000.

Among the largest beneficiaries are St Coleman’s Medieval Church and St Catherine’s Church in Kilkenny, which will receive a combined €130,000. Meanwhile, in Carlow, the historic Templepeter Church and graveyard have been granted €100,000 to support ongoing restoration and preservation work.

Leas-Cheann Comhairle and Carlow-Kilkenny TD, John McGuinness, spoke to KCLR News about the importance of these investments:

“Visitors are becoming a lot more educated on where they want to visit and the history of the buildings they’re going to,” he said.

“This funding helps to make these sites accessible and enhances their educational and cultural value.”

The Community Monuments Fund aims to protect archaeological monuments by supporting essential conservation and improving access, signage, and visitor experiences. Local authorities, heritage groups, and community organisations will oversee the implementation of these projects in collaboration with the National Monuments Service.

The investment is expected to stimulate not only cultural engagement but also local tourism, providing a welcome economic boost to both counties.