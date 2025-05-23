Over €83,000 in funding has been allocated to support local heritage projects across Carlow and Kilkenny through the Heritage Council’s 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

Part of a nationwide €1.9 million investment across 132 projects, the grants aim to empower communities in preserving and celebrating Ireland’s built, natural, and cultural heritage.

Carlow has secured more than €46,000 in funding across five initiatives. Notable recipients include Ballyellen Development Association and Bagenalstown Parish Council, which is using its €9,080 award to restore stained-glass windows at St. Patrick’s Church in Newtown – a significant Gothic barn-type church known for its historic artwork.

Kilkenny projects will receive a combined €37,000. This includes funding for Butler Gallery and the Keep Her Lit Festival, supporting a range of cultural and biodiversity projects from art exhibitions to local storytelling and nature conservation.

Speaking to KCLR News, Senator Malcolm Noonan praised the scheme for enabling local groups to thrive: