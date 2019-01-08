Overwhelming support for changes to the Leaving Certificate says a new report

KCLR NewsNews & Sport
There’s overwhelming support for changes to the Leaving Cert according to a new report on the future of the Leaving Cert.
The National Association of Principals & Deputy Principals (NAPD) carried out the research titled ‘Senior Cycle Reform – What Do You Want?’ to survey the attitudes & views of students, parents, teachers & principals.
The report’s key findings include:
- 97% of parents want reform, compared to 65% of principals, deputy principals & teachers
- 76% of students want continuous assessment for the Leaving Certificate & only 4% feel the current system is fair and an accurate assessment of their knowledge
- 78% of principals, deputy principals and teachers do not support the practice of a teacher correcting their own students’ exams
- less than half of parents surveyed feel that the Leaving Certificate adequately prepares their children for third level education
Three key recommendations stem from the report:
- the establishment of a new Citizens Assembly Education Forum bringing together all stakeholders to fast-track the senior cycle reform process
- the inclusion of an additional practical component as part of the Leaving Certificate examination assessment process
- the ringfencing of funding for traineeships and apprenticeships to ensure the Leaving Certificate is not largely focused on further and or higher education
