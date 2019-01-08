Overwhelming support for changes to the Leaving Certificate says a new report

There’s overwhelming support for changes to the Leaving Cert according to a new report on the future of the Leaving Cert.

The National Association of Principals & Deputy Principals (NAPD) carried out the research titled ‘Senior Cycle Reform – What Do You Want?’ to survey the attitudes & views of students, parents, teachers & principals.

The report’s key findings include:

97% of parents want reform, compared to 65% of principals, deputy principals & teachers

76% of students want continuous assessment for the Leaving Certificate & only 4% feel the current system is fair and an accurate assessment of their knowledge

78% of principals, deputy principals and teachers do not support the practice of a teacher correcting their own students’ exams

less than half of parents surveyed feel that the Leaving Certificate adequately prepares their children for third level education

Three key recommendations stem from the report:

the establishment of a new Citizens Assembly Education Forum bringing together all stakeholders to fast-track the senior cycle reform process

the inclusion of an additional practical component as part of the Leaving Certificate examination assessment process

the ringfencing of funding for traineeships and apprenticeships to ensure the Leaving Certificate is not largely focused on further and or higher education

For more click here