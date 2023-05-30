Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour

Packed Lunch Tour at Castlecomer Boys NS: Fancy Chinos, Football, and Fun Day Out

Packed Lunch Tour at Castlecomer Boys National School with thanks to Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario30/05/2023
KCLR Packed Lunch Tour at Castlecomer Boys NS Group 3
KCLR Packed Lunch Tour at Castlecomer Boys NS Group 3

Brian, Nicole and Ken were out and about at the lovely Castlecomer Boys NS. They were having their ‘Picnic with a Purpose’, a bake sale for the school.

Shane, Darragh, Ethan, Cillian, and Sebastian chat about First Communion outfits and preparations. They also tell us their favourite thing to do in school and the Bake Sale.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario30/05/2023