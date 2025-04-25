Great news for Carlow – the Pan Celtic Festival will be staying in the town for another two years.

This exciting update came from Carlow County Council CEO, Coilín O’Reilly, who shared the decision during yesterday’s monthly council meeting. Mr. O’Reilly described the announcement as a significant win for the town, ensuring that the popular cultural festival will continue to enrich the local community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pan Celtic Festival, a celebration of Celtic music, language, and culture, attracts thousands of visitors annually. The festival is a vibrant gathering where attendees can enjoy performances in a variety of Celtic languages, including Irish, Manx, and more. The festival typically draws between 6,000 and 8,000 visitors, providing a valuable boost to Carlow’s local businesses, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors.

In his remarks, Mr. O’Reilly emphasised Carlow’s readiness to host such large-scale events, citing the town’s excellent facilities and infrastructure. He noted that Carlow is well-equipped to accommodate the growing popularity of the festival, which continues to showcase the region’s rich Celtic heritage.

The two-year extension of the Pan Celtic Festival promises to bring even more cultural and economic benefits to the area, making Carlow a key player in the celebration of Celtic culture across the country.