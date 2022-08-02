The parents of a baby girl in Carlow say they cannot wait a year for an urgent brain scan for her.

16-month-old Shannon Proctor needs to get an MRI on her brain and spine but it would be a 12 months wait to have it here in Ireland.

Her parents Lee and Yvonne opted to try and get the scan for her further afield and eventually had success with Great Ormond St in the UK agreeing to see Shannon in the coming weeks.

They’re now hoping to fundraise €1,500 through GoFundMe to get her there. (For further details and/or to donate click here).

Speaking on KCLR Live Dad Lee said this is probably only going to be the start of it – hear the conversation in full with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: