Parking charges return to Kilkenny City after lockdown

Enforcement was relaxed but charges have been gradually re-introduced over the past few weeks

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 16/06/2020

Parking charges are back in Kilkenny city this morning with all council-operated car-parks charging again.

Enforcement was relaxed while the lockdown was in place but charges have been gradually re-introduced on streets around the city.

However, one welcome addition is that Pay and Display parking wil be permitted in Bus Bays on Castle Road and Gaol Road for the time being.

