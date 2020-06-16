KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Parking charges return to Kilkenny City after lockdown
Enforcement was relaxed but charges have been gradually re-introduced over the past few weeks
Parking charges are back in Kilkenny city this morning with all council-operated car-parks charging again.
Enforcement was relaxed while the lockdown was in place but charges have been gradually re-introduced on streets around the city.
However, one welcome addition is that Pay and Display parking wil be permitted in Bus Bays on Castle Road and Gaol Road for the time being.
PARKING CHARGES IN KILKENNY CITY RE-INSTATED FROM TUESDAY, 16TH JUNE, 2020.
All #ParkingCharges will be re-instated on the streets and public #carparks in Kilkenny City with effect from tomorrow, 16th June, 2020. Read more on our website at: https://t.co/SkA6Kpgzpf
