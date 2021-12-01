Parts of Kilkenny without water as repairs continue following mains burst

Repairs to a burst mains overnight means parts of Kilkenny may still have an interrupted water supply this morning.

The areas impacted include Gowran, Paulstown, Goresbridge, Skeaghvosteen and the surrounds.

Irish water and council crews were deployed to carry out repairs which are described as complex due to the location of the burst.

They say repairs are expected to be complete later this morning but it could be a number of hours before full supply is restored following the outage.