Passerby pulls driver from car on fire after serious crash in Carlow

A passerby came to the rescue of a man who was involved in a serious collision in Carlow last night.

Two cars collided on the N81, Bunclody Road, on the Tullow side of what’s locally known as Bang Up Cross.

The cars involved were a silver 03 Mini, being driven by a man, and a silver 14 Nissan Duke being driven by a woman.

Both received serious injuries, but it seems things could have been much worse for the male driver had it not been for the brave actions of a driver who came upon the scene.

The Mini went up in flames as a result of the crash but the passerby immediately came to the driver’s aid and pulled the man from the car.

Both the man and woman were quickly removed to St Luke’s Hospital where it’s understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

That stretch of road is closed and is likely to remain closed for much of the day as a Garda Forensic Examination has to take place.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash at around 11pm, or saw either of the cars on that road beforehand, to contact them on 059 9136620.