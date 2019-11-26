Patients respond positively about their stays in Kilkenny hospitals

The majority of patients surveyed about their hospital stays at St Luke’s and Kilcreene in Kilkenny responded positively.

The results of the National Inpatient Experience Survey 2019 are out with St Luke’s scoring 7.9 out of 10 and Kilcreene 9.3

This survey was offered to patients that were admitted to, and spent a minimum of 24 hours in either St Luke’s or Kilcreene hospitals in May of this year.

St Luke’s had a 45% participation rate and the average age of respondents was 64 while Kilcreene had an 81% participation rate with an average age of 65.

The overall rating for Kilcreene was very positive with all respondents saying they had a good or very good experience and no specific area where improvement is needed was identified.

At St Luke’s 81% said their experience was good, or very good.

It scored well in terms of privacy for patients in the emergency department and 44 percent were admitted to a ward within 6 hours which is better than the national average.

Tracy O’Carroll, Programme Manager with the National Inpatient Experience Survey says patients were very complimentary about the staff in St Luke’s with about 130 comments made about how hard-working they are.