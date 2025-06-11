GAA President Jarlath Burns has called for a review into the potential return of replays for provincial finals in both hurling and football, following Cork’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over Limerick in the Munster Hurling Final last weekend.

Burns, speaking in the aftermath of the thrilling encounter, said that while he supports the structure of the current split season, major finals should be given extra consideration.

“I agree with the split season, for all the reasons I gave before, but I think any review should consider the possibility of replays, particularly in provincial finals,” he said. “I think it was such a game of drama; it was just a pity the way it ended. Armagh and Donegal could have gone the same way the third year in a row, so I am totally in favour of replays.”

The Munster final saw Cork and Limerick locked in battle across normal time and extra-time before the Rebels prevailed in a dramatic penalty shootout. While penalty shootouts add spectacle, Burns believes they fall short in offering a fitting conclusion to championship clashes steeped in tradition and effort.

“Penalties are not the best way to end any final,” he added.

Limerick captain Cian Lynch echoed Burns’ sentiment, stating that the nature of hurling and the work of the entire team can’t be reflected by one-on-one moments from the spot.

“I think hurling is about going out and hopping off each other. May the best team win — it’s not the best man stepping up, it’s the best team, the lads that put the work in together,” said Lynch.

“We were unfortunate. It’s great credit to Cork, they won on the night, they scored the penalties. But credit to the lads that stood up, it’s a massive responsibility.”

The debate around how tied finals are settled has intensified in recent years, with the GAA balancing the demands of the condensed calendar with the integrity and tradition of major championship showdowns. Burns’ comments suggest that the conversation around replays — especially for key fixtures like provincial finals — may be back on the table in the months ahead.