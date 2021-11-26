Penney’s reveal plans for relocated Carlow store to open next year

Penney’s parent company has announced big plans this morning and Carlow is part of them.

It’s been revealed that plans to relocate the existing store in the town should happen in Summer 2022.

Nationwide Primark has unveiled a 10-year capital injection plan into store expansion and redevelopment across existing Penney’s stores in Ireland.

It will see a 250 million euro investment that will mean 700 new jobs across the country.

Included in the investment plans is the relocation of the Carlow store to a new bigger premises at the old Penney’s site on Kennedy Avenue.

Work started there during the summer and all going to plan it should be opening it’s doors to customers next summer.

A brand new store is also planned at the Square in Tallaght while a warehouse and distribution facility at Newbridge is also in the works