Pepper spray needed to subdue man armed with broken bottle in Kilkenny

Pepper spray had to be used to subdue a man armed with a broken bottle in Kilkenny city yesterday.

Gardai on patrol in the Irishtown area came across an altercation between a man who appeared drunk and a passerby near St Canice’s steps.

The Guards saw one man breaking a bottle and intervened before anyone was injured, but they were forced to use the pepper spray to disarm him.

A 24-year-old local man was arrested and charged with possesion of an offensive weapon as well as public order offences.

He appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District court this morning where he was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison and he’s due to appear in court again in Kilkenny next Tuesday.