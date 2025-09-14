Permission is being sought to build a further 98 homes in South Kilkenny.

Abbeygate Properties Ltd have submitted an application to Kilkenny County Council for the development.

Phase 3 of this proposed development at Abbeygate in Ferrybank will see 98 new homes being constructed.

It includes 30 three-bedroom, two-storey semi-detached houses and 14 four-bedroom, two-storey semi-detached houses.

54 apartments will also be built across 3, 3-storey buildings which will include 18 two-bedroom apartments and 36 one-bedroom apartments while all apartments will have their own private entrance.

A single-storey crèche is also planned to accommodate around 40 children.

The proposed development also includes plans for the extension of two roads, for cars and pedestrians, from the existing neighbouring development, while a new pedestrian entrance is planned from a future South-North Access Road.

The local authorithy is due to make a decision on the application by the 28th of October.