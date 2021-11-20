Petrol and diesel prices reach all-time highs in Carlow and Kilkenny

The prices of petrol and diesel have reached new heights around the country.

A survey of 260 service stations, published in the Independent, shows the average cost of petrol is now 1 euro 72 per litre, and 1 euro 63 for diesel.

In Kilkenny, the most you’ll pay for petrol is 174.9 and 166.5 for diesel.

The lowest prices in the county were 169.9 and 159.9 respectively.

In Carlow, the highest price for petrol was also 174.9, while diesel is marginally cheaper than Kilkenny at 165.9.

The lowest prices there were 171.8 and 158.9 respectively.

The highest of the highs for petrol in the country is in Galway, where it’s 1 euro 79.5 cent per litre.