Pilot e-bike scheme to launch in Kilkenny city this morning

80 electric bikes are being rolled out in Kilkenny City today.

Bolt, who operate across 200 cities in Europe are launching a pilot scheme this morning.

It will allow locals and visitors to rent the e-bikes for use around the town.

The launch is happening in the city this Thursday morning and the service will be up and running over the next few weeks.

There will be 30 parking locations and Kilkenny man John Buckey who works for Bolt says they’re looking to chat to local businesses about hosting virtual parking bays:

“Any large businesses that are in Kilkenny that would like to have Bolt parking on their premises it is extremely quick and easy for us to do so because what we use is virtual parking bays. So its all GPS coordinated, relays back to our app that a bike can be left there and it doesn’t require any physical infrastructure”