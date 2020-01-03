Planning application lodged for new Kilkenny city hotel

There are plans for a new hotel in the middle of Kilkenny City.

A planning application submitted to Kilkenny County Council say the owner intends to combine numbers 19 and 20 on John Street.

Dating from the 19th century, and formerly used as private homes, then guest houses, and then a confectionery shop owned by the Lewis family, they were sold at auction in 2018 for 400,000 euro.

The plan now is to transform them into a new 23-bedroom hotel.

The extensions to the rear of the houses, along with the outbuildings and former garage would all be demolished.

The internal 1st and 2nd floors of the buildings would also have be knocked and a new floor and two-storey extension would be built.

They plan as well to build an additional, separate three-storey hotel pavilion to the rear of the site along Barrack Lane.

The application has been submitted by Kevin Moore Building Contractors. A decision is expected to be made by the end of February.