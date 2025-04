A new planning application has been submitted for a major upgrade at Tullow Rugby Football Club.

The proposed development includes a part-two-storey, part-single-storey building, featuring changing rooms on the ground floor and a function room on the first floor.

The plans also outline the demolition of the existing changing facilities, the installation of six 18-metre-high LED floodlights, and an upgrade to the wastewater treatment system, along with associated site works.