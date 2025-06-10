Planning permission’s been granted by the local authority for a new Lidl on the Carlow / Laois border.

It is due to be built at the former National Learning Network site on the Castlecomer Road in Graiguecullen.

The proposed development, the agreement for which comes with a number of conditions, includes a two-storey foodstore with off-licence, car and cycle parking, EV chargers, and rooftop solar panels.

However, a number of submissions lodged outline concerns over traffic volumes, noise, parking, and road safety in the area.

Councillor Paul Doogue told KCLR News that he can see their point of view;