The Springhill Court Hotel has been granted permission for expansion plans

The Kilkenny hotel has permission to build on 45 new bedrooms

Niamh Brophy 16/05/2020

The Springhill Court is expanding with 45 new bedrooms.

The hotel on the Waterford Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny has been granted planning permission for a four-storey extension to the front and side of the existing building.

The 45 new rooms will also have a new lift with various storage and plant rooms

They’re also planning a reconfiguration of the parking layout to make extra spaces and new car park security barriers.

