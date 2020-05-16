KCLR NewsNews & Sport
The Springhill Court Hotel has been granted permission for expansion plans
The Kilkenny hotel has permission to build on 45 new bedrooms
The Springhill Court is expanding with 45 new bedrooms.
The hotel on the Waterford Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny has been granted planning permission for a four-storey extension to the front and side of the existing building.
The 45 new rooms will also have a new lift with various storage and plant rooms
They’re also planning a reconfiguration of the parking layout to make extra spaces and new car park security barriers.