Plans progressing for Kilkenny’s newest school in Callan

A massive building project has been approved for Callan.

Coláiste Abhainn Rí will be formed upon the amalgamation of Coláiste Éamann Rís and St Brigid’s College.

It’s been approved for a development with 13 new rooms and facilities, among them six general classrooms, a pastoral office, a graphics room, a construction study room with storage, a science lab with prep area, an engineering room with storage and prep area and two special needs classes- including 2 special needs classrooms, a science lab and rooms for engineering, construction, and graphics.

Local TD John McGuinness has called it a “Significant development for the school in Callan” and says “The goal at the end of it for Colaiste Abhainn Ri is that they have a state of the art school, state of the art facilities within that school, particularly for the area of engineering and the science lab, and I’m happy to see that the special needs interests are also being met”.

It’s not yet know how much the whole development will cost but local Deputy McGuinness says a lot of work has gone into securing approval for it, telling KCLR News “It’s most welcomed after a long period of engagement with the Department of Education and it will represent a significant investment in the local school project and Callan happily has benefitted from this announcement”.