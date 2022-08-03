Plans to resume mining in Galmoy in North Kilkenny halted after appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála

Mining in Galmoy won’t be resuming just yet it seems.

We reported recently that Kilkenny County Council had granted Shanoon Resources permission to recommence work at the former underground lead and zinc mine in North Kilkenny (more on that here with the full planning application details here).

However, it now appears that Inland Fisheries have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála (that’s here).

A decision from the planning authority is due on November 16th.