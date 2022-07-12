Mining to resume in Galmoy in North Kilkenny

Planning permission has been granted for the re-opening of the Galmoy Mines.

Shannoon Resources has been given the go ahead from the County Council to resume work at the former Lead and Zinc mine in North Kilkenny.

Local Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh is welcoming the news which will lead to 100 new local jobs.

She’s told KCLR news she’s not surprised that permission’s been given and in fact she thinks it could have been granted sooner:

“There’ll be 100 jobs there between direct and indirect. The reason there won’t be any more is because the processing is not taking place on site”

She says it’s expected that most of the jobs will go to local people. with many of the people who worked there before likely to be re-hired:

“Those who worked in the mine in the past are very anxious to get back in again. And the information from Mr Buckley is that they have the experience and that they’ll be very happy to employ them. And they’ll be looking favourably on local people anyway for employment”