Kilkenny County Council has announced plans for a major refurbishment and redevelopment of two historic buildings at 18 and 20 Upper Bridge Street in Callan.

Under the proposed works, Number 18 will see the reinstatement of an original carriageway to allow pedestrian access to Clodeen Lane. The upper floors will be converted into two one-bedroom apartments, with demolition and a new 42.5m² extension also planned. The ground floor will remain in general business use.

At Number 20, a modern single-storey rear extension will be demolished and replaced with a smaller 36m² extension to facilitate two new one-bedroom apartments. The ground floor will also retain its commercial function.

Both buildings will undergo full interior and exterior refurbishment, including conservation work and associated site development.

A public consultation event is being held this evening (Wednesday) from 5pm to 7pm at the Callan Area Office on Clonmel Road.

Council staff will be available to answer questions, and all members of the public are welcome to attend.