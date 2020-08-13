Player tests positive for Covid-19 at Clonmore GFC

Clonmore GAA have confirmed that a player at the club has tested positive for Covid-19.

Public health authorities have taken control of the situation at the Carlow club and begun the contact tracing process.

Clonmore and St Brigid’s Ladies have halted all club activities until further notice as a result, and their grounds are closed including the walking track at Woodside.

Ballon Ladies and Shamrock Gaels also say they are suspending all activities for at least 48 hours.