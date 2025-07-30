The St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League gets underway tomorrow night, with a heavyweight clash as Shamrocks Ballyhale face Bennettsbridge in Thomastown.

That game will be broadcast live on KCLR, brought to you with thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling.

In total, KCLR will carry coverage of ten live games across the weekend — eight from Kilkenny and two from Carlow — making it a bumper weekend for hurling fans.

To get a full breakdown of all the match-ups, the latest team news, and analysis, the KCLR Hurling Podcast is available now, wherever you get your podcasts.

Speaking ahead of the opening round, KCLR analyst and former Kilkenny hurler Mickey Walsh stressed the importance of hitting the ground running.

“Every game is very competitive. I think it’s get points on the board, make sure you’re out with that bottom two at least, and then you can work from there,” he said.

“Even then, there’s no guarantee of anything but at least, you know, you’re playing senior next year.

“The first round is huge in that everyone is preparing for six, seven, or eight months, whatever it is, and then they go home empty-handed on the first day.

It can have a bit of an effect, especially if you’re one of the teams that you know you’re reading ahead, which you shouldn’t be.

“You can take every game as it comes, the old cliché, but at the same time, points on the board are huge.”

Stay tuned to KCLR all weekend for live commentary, expert analysis, and post-match reaction from across Kilkenny and Carlow.