Positive Covid-19 test for creche worker in Dublin a “huge concern” says local TD Kathleen Funchion

A member of staff at a Dublin creche is thought to be the first in the sector to test positive for Covid-19.

Tusla and the HSE have both refused to comment, but the Minister for Children confirmed the positive test to the Dáil late last night.

He said his officials have been assured “all necessary actions have been taken”.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for children, Kathleen Funchion, says the positive test is a huge concern for the childcare sector:

“It’s the big fear that parents and staff had with childcare facilities reopening, we understand that the person is not overly sick, and that is a good thing, we would welcome that, but it just goes to show and to highlight that there is very serious inadequacies in that sector i would say”.

She said “What happens in this situation? Are the staff supposed to now go off work for two weeks and quarantine, are all the children supposed to do that?”.