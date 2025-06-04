ADVERTISEMENT

The post-mortem examination of 22-year-old Evan Fitzgerald, who died during a shooting incident in Carlow on Sunday, has been completed.

Mr. Fitzgerald died at the scene after firing a number of shots inside the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, which was evacuated during the incident. Gardaí have confirmed that he died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses, specifically anyone who was in the shopping centre between 6:00pm and 6:30pm on Sunday evening, to contact them as part of their ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Judge Desmond Zaidan has criticised media coverage of Evan Fitzgerald’s bail conditions, calling some reports “sensational and embarrassing.”

Mr. Fitzgerald, of Kiltegan in County Wicklow, was due to appear in court today to face charges related to guns, ammunition, and explosives. Those charges have now been withdrawn following his death.

Evan Fitzgerald first appeared in court last year, meaning the court had no grounds to refuse it. He said he reviewed recordings of previous hearings to confirm this and felt it was important to “set the record straight.”