UPDATE (8:30am, Tuesday, 3rd June):

A post mortem is due to be carried out in Dublin today by the State Pathologist on the body of the man behind the Carlow town shooting incident.



22-year-old Evan Fitzgerald opened fire inside the Fairgreen Shopping Centre just after 6pm on Sunday evening before dying from what’s understood to have been a self-inflicted wound in the carpark.

A technical examination of that scene has concluded and cars are being returned to their owners – Tesco remains closed today but a decision has not yet been made regarding the opening of the rest of the complex.

A young girl was treated at the scene from injuries sustained after she fell.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident to contact them, in particular those who were at the premises between 6 and 6:30pm on the evening and those who have footage of any kind.

They can be contacted at Carlow town Garda Station at 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell says their thoughts are with the victim’s family, and the community which is both directly and indirectly affected;