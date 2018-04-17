Potholes appearing overnight on roads in North Kilkenny
Potholes appearing overnight on roads in North Kilkenny

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says additional funding should be given to the councils after all the bad weather

“The potholes in North Kilkenny are becoming like mushrooms – they’re appearing overnight.”

So says Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick who is calling for extra funding to be made available to the county council from the government to deal with damage caused by the last few months of bad weather.

Speaking to KCLR News after yesterday’s council meeting, he says the council can’t be expect to shoulder the costs.

Councillor Fitzpatrick says a special fund from central Government is needed to deal with this issue.

