Potholes appearing overnight on roads in North Kilkenny

“The potholes in North Kilkenny are becoming like mushrooms – they’re appearing overnight.”

So says Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick who is calling for extra funding to be made available to the county council from the government to deal with damage caused by the last few months of bad weather.

Speaking to KCLR News after yesterday’s council meeting, he says the council can’t be expect to shoulder the costs.

Councillor Fitzpatrick says a special fund from central Government is needed to deal with this issue.