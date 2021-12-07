Power outages affecting North Kilkenny and parts of Carlow

More than 1 thousand customers in the Castlecomer area are affected by a power outage this morning.

Two separate faults have been reported by ESB networks for the north Kilkenny area impacting homes and businesses there.

It’s expected to be this afternoon before power can be fully restored to the area.

An outage in the Pollerton area of Carlow is also being reported. It’s understood some local schools have closed as a result of that.