Precautionary traffic restrictions in place on one Co Carlow road after collapse of bridge parapet wall and the roadside bank
Local authority personnel are assessing the damage
Precautionary traffic restrictions have been put in place on the Ardattin side of Rathglass bridge near Tullow.
The local authority is reporting a collapse of the bridge parapet wall and the roadside bank.
A partial lane closure will be in place there while the council assesses the damage and determines a course of corrective measures.
The restrictions are likely to be in place for some time.